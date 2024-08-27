Man who attacked judge in viral video headed to trial soon

Deobra Redden was indicted in February on charges including attempted murder, battery, extortion by threat, intimidating a public officer, and willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons.

Deobra Redden, who was captured on video attacking a Las Vegas judge in January, appears in court during a hearing, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The man who leaped across a courtroom to attack a judge in what became a viral video will head to trial soon.

Deobra Redden, 31, screamed obscenities and jumped over District Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ bench, landing on top of her, just after she began to sentence him at a January hearing.

He was indicted in February on charges including attempted murder, battery, extortion by threat, intimidating a public officer, and willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

His trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 3 before District Judge Susan Johnson, who held a hearing Tuesday.

Prosecutors plan to call 10 to 15 witnesses and the defense does not intend to call more than two.

Defense attorney Carl Arnold has previously said Redden has paranoid schizophrenia and did not know what he was doing when he attacked Holthus.

After a February hearing, he said, “Just like everybody else, in looking at the video, I thought Mr. Redden was either out of his mind or on drugs at the time of this incident.”

Redden was previously convicted of misdemeanor battery for kicking an officer while he was being arrested in 2016, court records show.

