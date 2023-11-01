Marshawn Lynch’s DUI trial in Las Vegas delayed

A trial for the former Raiders running back had been scheduled to start in November in Las Vegas Municipal Court.

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s trial on a DUI charge in Las Vegas has been delayed by three months.

Lynch has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of DUI, failing to drive in a travel lane and driving an unregistered vehicle. His trial in Municipal Court was set for next week, but has been rescheduled for Feb. 21, court records show.

Attorneys have previously said the trial is expected to last two days.

Lynch played two seasons for the Raiders starting in 2017, and retired from the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

He was arrested in August 2022 after he was found asleep and smelling of alcohol behind the wheel of a car that appeared to have been driven against a sidewalk, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lynch was falling asleep while speaking with officers during a traffic stop near Fairfield and Utah avenues, according to an arrest report, and he was seen on body camera footage barely responding to police questions.

Officers used a “restraint chair” to forcibly draw Lynch’s blood after obtaining a search warrant, the report said. Defense attorneys have previously said that the evidence does not prove Lynch was driving under the influence .

