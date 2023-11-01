69°F
Courts

Marshawn Lynch’s DUI trial in Las Vegas delayed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2023 - 11:25 am
 
An image from bodycam footage from the Metropolitan Police Department shows Marshawn Lynch in h ...
An image from bodycam footage from the Metropolitan Police Department shows Marshawn Lynch in his his Shelby GT500 Coupe before his arrest Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Marshawn Lynch (City of Las Vegas)
Marshawn Lynch (City of Las Vegas)
Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with former player Marshawn Lynch on the sidelines before facing ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with former player Marshawn Lynch on the sidelines before facing the Green Bay Packers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s trial on a DUI charge in Las Vegas has been delayed by three months.

Lynch has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of DUI, failing to drive in a travel lane and driving an unregistered vehicle. His trial in Municipal Court was set for next week, but has been rescheduled for Feb. 21, court records show.

Attorneys have previously said the trial is expected to last two days.

Lynch played two seasons for the Raiders starting in 2017, and retired from the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

He was arrested in August 2022 after he was found asleep and smelling of alcohol behind the wheel of a car that appeared to have been driven against a sidewalk, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lynch was falling asleep while speaking with officers during a traffic stop near Fairfield and Utah avenues, according to an arrest report, and he was seen on body camera footage barely responding to police questions.

Officers used a “restraint chair” to forcibly draw Lynch’s blood after obtaining a search warrant, the report said. Defense attorneys have previously said that the evidence does not prove Lynch was driving under the influence .

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

