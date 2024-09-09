Michele Fiore pleads not guilty to additional wire fraud charges

In an Aug. 20 superseding indictment, the former Las Vegas city councilwoman was charged with two additional counts of wire fraud.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore greets the news media outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas after pleading not guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy on Friday, July 19, 2024. With Fiore are her attorney, Michael Sanft, and people she identified as her family. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas after pleading not guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy Friday, July 19, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ex-Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore pleaded not guilty Monday to additional wire fraud charges in an amended indictment.

Fiore, 53, of Pahrump, was initially indicted by a federal grand jury in July. She faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors allege that while she was a councilwoman, she raised tens of thousands of dollars for a statue of a fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer, Alyn Beck, but spent it on herself and her daughter’s wedding.

In an Aug. 20 superseding indictment, Fiore was charged with two additional counts of wire fraud. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in that superseding indictment in a short hearing before Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts.

She previously pleaded not guilty to the original charges. She has defended her political career and attacked prosecutors as “corrupt.”

Fiore most recently served as a Pahrump justice of the peace but was suspended by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline because of her indictment.

The amended indictment listed two more donors, a trust and a union. State records indicate those donors were Laborers International Union 872 of Las Vegas and LECET of Southern Nevada, a trust with ties to the union.

Records indicate Gov. Joe Lombardo was also among Fiore’s donors.

