MIT grad pleads not guilty in Las Vegas terrorism case

An MIT graduate facing terrorism charges appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty.

A trial date was set for June 5.

Along with the terrorism and mass destruction charges, 40-year-old Nicolai Howard Mork faces three counts of possession of component of explosive or incendiary device with intent to manufacture explosive or incendiary device and one count each of possession of explosive or incendiary device, possession of a firearm with altered or obliterated serial number, and possession of a silencer.

He is being held on $8 million bail, and his attorney, Nicholas Wooldridge, has asked a judge to reduce that to $220,000, which Mork had previously posted.

Police first tracked Mork in late December after linking him to at least eight Molotov cocktails found near “seemingly random homes” in the southeast valley neighborhood where he lived, according to prosecutor Jake Villani.

Inside his apartment, detectives found ingredients strong enough to penetrate a military tank, Villani said.

Wooldridge has said the case is “overcharged.”

