63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Courts

Murder case resolved for woman who pushed man from Las Vegas bus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2022 - 12:12 pm
 
Updated January 7, 2022 - 12:20 pm
Cadesha Bishop appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. ...
Cadesha Bishop appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cadesha Bishop is led into the courtroom by her attorney Sophie Salcedo at the Regional Justice ...
Cadesha Bishop is led into the courtroom by her attorney Sophie Salcedo at the Regional Justice Center on June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman who pushed a 74-year-old man off a Las Vegas bus in March 2019, causing his death, has pleaded guilty to an abuse charge.

Cadesha Bishop, 28, was initially charged with murder and accused of pushing Serge Fournier off a parked bus near Fremont and 13th streets. Fournier landed on his head about 8 feet from the bus doorway, and died about a month later, according to Bishop’s arrest report.

At a hearing on Dec. 27 before District Judge Tierra Jones, court records show, Bishop pleaded guilty to abuse of an older or vulnerable person resulting in death. She is set to be sentenced on Feb. 18.

Bishop’s defense attorney, Alex Spelman, declined to comment on Friday.

Witnesses told detectives that Bishop was yelling profanities on the Regional Transportation Commission bus on March 21, 2019. As Fournier was passing Bishop in the aisle, he told her “to be nice to the passengers,” according to her arrest report.

Using both her hands, Bishop pushed Fournier off the bus, the report said. Fournier was holding what appeared to be a walker or folded basket when he was pushed, according to surveillance footage released shortly after his death.

Bishop grabbed her son’s hand and walked away from the bus without offering help, the report said.

In July, a judge revoked Bishop’s bail after she was charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, embezzlement and theft in a separate case, court records show. She had previously posted a $100,000 bail in connection with the murder charge.

Prosecutors said Bishop had rented a 2020 Chevrolet Impala from Enterprise and didn’t return it after the rental agreement ended. A jury trial in that case is scheduled for April.

Bishop has remained in the Clark County Detention Center since her bail was revoked.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
2
Raiders report: Chargers’ Joey Bosa still thinks Carr ‘shuts down’
Raiders report: Chargers’ Joey Bosa still thinks Carr ‘shuts down’
3
Heidi Fleiss leaving Nevada after shooting of exotic bird
Heidi Fleiss leaving Nevada after shooting of exotic bird
4
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
5
Woman arrested for 4th time as suspected thief of high-end watches
Woman arrested for 4th time as suspected thief of high-end watches
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST