73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Nicolas Cage leaves Las Vegas court, dismissed for jury duty

Nicolas Cage has a laugh during a grand opening event at the Philipp Plein boutique inside of t ...
Nicolas Cage has a laugh during a grand opening event at the Philipp Plein boutique inside of the Shops at Crystals on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Real Water to pay $3B in lawsuit, jury rules, after liver failure outbreak
Duo charged in double murder held without bail
Twelve out of more than 1,800 sex offenders in Clark County were arrested for violating their r ...
12 arrested in sex offender compliance check operation
Erika Ballou poses for a portrait outside the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas in November ...
Judge faces censure over social media posts, courtroom comments
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 3:51 pm
 
Updated June 17, 2024 - 9:33 pm

Actor and Las Vegas resident Nicolas Cage was summoned for jury duty at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas on Monday.

“Thanks to actor Nicholas Cage & all the other potential jurors who showed up to court today to do their civil duty of jury service,” read a Monday afternoon post from the District Court on the social media platform X. The post misspelled Cage’s first name.

Large groups of potential jurors were seen walking through the courthouse on Monday morning. Cage was dismissed along with “a big group of other potential jurors,” the court said in its post.

Because Cage was dismissed, he will not be serving on a jury.

This story has been updated to provide the correct date.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Attorneys face off in two races for seats in Henderson Justice Court
recommend 2
Real Water to pay $3B in lawsuit, jury rules, after liver failure outbreak
recommend 3
Law office closes after Summerlin shooting that killed attorney, wife
recommend 4
Man pleads guilty to raping, murdering UNLV student
recommend 5
Man accused of killing estranged wife found incompetent to stand trial
recommend 6
‘Defendants were raising funds to steal’: Purported billionaire, associates face lawsuit