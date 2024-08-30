103°F
Courts

‘Pressure and weight’: Telles juror describes process, how jury reached guilty verdict

Robert Telles waits in court before the 11th day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Ce ...
Robert Telles waits in court before the 11th day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, August 26, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)
Robert Telles speaks to the jury from the witness stand on the eighth day of his murder trial a ...
Robert Telles speaks to the jury from the witness stand on the eighth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2024 - 4:18 pm
 

When the jury in the murder trial of Robert Telles began deliberating, they took an anonymous vote.

They passed a cup around and wrote “guilty” or “G,” “U” for undecided or “NG” for not guilty on little pieces of paper.

About five or six jurors voted guilty, four or five were undecided and one not guilty: a vote that belonged to Sara Patterson, who had gone to the restroom and didn’t know there was an undecided category.

The jurors reviewed the evidence and compared notes, Patterson, 47, of Henderson, said. Eventually, they reached a unanimous decision: that Telles was guilty of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who had written stories about his misconduct as the Clark County public administrator.

Telles was sentenced by the jury to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Patterson said jurors took their responsibility seriously.

“It’s so stressful,” she said. “I can’t even explain how much pressure and weight it is to have someone’s whole life in your hands and his victim’s family that deserves answers. And if there was any doubt in my mind that he didn’t do it, I would’ve hung that jury. I would’ve. I felt a great feeling of peace come over me once I had really decided, this is undeniable.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

