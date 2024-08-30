‘Pressure and weight’: Telles juror describes process, how jury reached guilty verdict

When the jury in the murder trial of Robert Telles began deliberating, they took an anonymous vote.

They passed a cup around and wrote “guilty” or “G,” “U” for undecided or “NG” for not guilty on little pieces of paper.

About five or six jurors voted guilty, four or five were undecided and one not guilty: a vote that belonged to Sara Patterson, who had gone to the restroom and didn’t know there was an undecided category.

The jurors reviewed the evidence and compared notes, Patterson, 47, of Henderson, said. Eventually, they reached a unanimous decision: that Telles was guilty of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who had written stories about his misconduct as the Clark County public administrator.

Telles was sentenced by the jury to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Patterson said jurors took their responsibility seriously.

“It’s so stressful,” she said. “I can’t even explain how much pressure and weight it is to have someone’s whole life in your hands and his victim’s family that deserves answers. And if there was any doubt in my mind that he didn’t do it, I would’ve hung that jury. I would’ve. I felt a great feeling of peace come over me once I had really decided, this is undeniable.”

