Prosecutors move to postpone trial in reporter’s killing

The man accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German is set to appear in court again on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Robert Telles, the former public official accused of fatally stabbing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022, appears at a status check at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday that they do not want to move forward with a trial this month for Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly said prosecutors still need to review information on German’s personal electronic devices, which were which were seized by police after he was killed and are currently being reviewed by Review-Journal employees for confidential information.

In court last week, and in a recent interview with the Review-Journal, Telles, the ousted Clark County public administrator, insisted that he wanted his trial to start March 18 without waiting to review the information on the devices. Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, has said that Telles is acting against his wishes.

Telles is accused of fatally stabbing German outside the reporter’s home in September 2022 because he was angry over articles the reporter had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official. He has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and has claimed he was both the victim of police misconduct and framed for German’s killing.

Prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming evidence” against Telles, including his DNA that police said was found underneath German’s fingernails.

Telles has claimed he is ready to go to trial and that a jury will acquit him. He said he does not believe any evidence on German’s devices will help his case, even though he has not seen any of the information himself.

Review-Journal employees are in the process of reviewing German’s devices to identify potential confidential information about his sources, which could take up to six months. Following a lengthy legal fight, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in October that the state’s shield law, which protects journalists from forcibly revealing sources, continues to apply to German’s devices after his death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.