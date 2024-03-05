Telles says he wants to waive search of slain reporter’s devices

Robert Telles said he wants to move forward with his murder trial this month, even though attorneys are still waiting to review information on slain reporter Jeff German’s personal devices.

Attorney Robert Draskovich, left, addresses the court next to his client Robert Telles, right, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in 2022, during a status check at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in 2022, appears in court for a status check at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in 2022, appears in court for a status check at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles said he wants to proceed with his murder trial instead of obtaining information on the devices of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

In the weeks leading up to trial, the former elected official accused of fatally stabbing the 69-year-old reporter outside his home in September 2022, remains insistent that he did not kill German.

“Frankly, as for me, I wasn’t upset enough to kill Mr. German,” Telles said in a voicemail left for a Review-Journal reporter this week. “I don’t hold grudges.”

Telles is due in court Wednesday, and his murder trial is scheduled for March 18.

Prosecutors have said that Telles attacked German because he was angry over articles the reporter had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official. German had uncovered allegations of bullying and hostility within Telles’ office, as well as an alleged “inappropriate relationship” between Telles and a subordinate.

Telles has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and has claimed that he is both the victim of police misconduct and was framed for German’s killing by a local real estate firm, which has denied the allegation. Prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including his DNA that officials said was found underneath German’s fingernails.

Both prosecutors and Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, have said that before a trial goes forward, they would prefer to review information on German’s devices that were seized by police after his death.

But Telles insists that he wants to proceed with the trial regardless. He said he does not believe there is any evidence on German’s devices that would help his case, despite not seeing any of the information, and that he does not believe police or the district attorney’s office will give him additional evidence he first requested last year.

“I know my case is ready,” Telles said in a jailhouse interview on Monday. “The evidence that I need is obviously never going to come, so we’re ready to go. I want to go home to my family.”

Draskovich said he has been in contact with the Metropolitan Police Department, and anticipates receiving a large cache of data before the trial that will include surveillance police conducted on Telles before German’s killing. Draskovich filed a motion requesting the evidence early last month, although he does not believe he will have time to review the information before the scheduled trial date.

Last week, Draskovich said Telles was acting against his wishes when he indicated in court that he wants to continue with the trial without reviewing German’s devices. Draskovich has said he still wants the devices searched, even though the information may not be handed over to attorneys for months.

“I have to do the very best job I can for my client,” Draskovich said Tuesday.

Draskovich has previously said he wants to investigate a threatening voicemail German received, record of which is included on German’s devices. Draskovich said the voicemail was a death threat an unknown man left for German in February 2022.

On Tuesday, Draskovich said he is ethically required to review the information on behalf of his client.

Review-Journal employees are in the process of reviewing German’s devices to identify potential confidential information about his sources, which could take up to six months. Following a lengthy legal fight, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in October that the state’s shield law, which protects journalists form forcibly revealing sources, continues to apply to German’s devices after his death.

Telles said Monday that he believes that evidence he is seeking from police will help his case, even though he is willing to go to trial without it. When pressed on what evidence he believes he will obtain, Telles cited video he believes will show his walk is different from the killer’s gait, and financial records that he claims will show he did not purchase the “things that the killer used.”

He declined to answer questions about where he was the day German was killed. He also refused to talk about a video that police have said shows a car matching the description of Telles’ GMC Yukon Denali leaving his neighborhood around the time German was attacked. Telles likewise refused to say if he believes his DNA was planted on German’s body.

“I think once we get to trial, you’ll see it all,” Telles said.

Draskovich has previously indicated that if Telles decides to go forward with a trial this month, then he wants District Judge Michelle Leavitt to question Telles about the decision.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.