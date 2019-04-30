Prosecutors say ex-Las Vegas officer threat to slain man’s family

Jennifer Gee Mandarino, right, the mother of murder victim Sean Babbitt, comforts her son Christopher Babbitt during a bail hearing for former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bordeaux, not photographed, is charged in the fatal shooting of her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Las Vegas police officer Pamela Bordeaux appears in court with her attorney Michael Horvath at the Regional Justice Center during her bail hearing on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bordeaux is charged in the fatal shooting of her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Las Vegas police officer Pamela Bordeaux appears in court at the Regional Justice Center during her bail hearing on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bordeaux is charged in the fatal shooting of her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Friends and family members, including Jennifer Gee Mandarino, right, the mother of murder victim Sean Babbitt, and her son Christopher Babbitt react during a bail hearing for former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bordeaux, not photographed, is charged in the fatal shooting of her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Family members and friends wearing ''Justice for Sean" T-shirts attend former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bordeaux, not photographed, is charged in the fatal shooting of her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A retired Metropolitan Police Department detective charged with murder poses a threat to the family of the man she killed, prosecutors argued Tuesday as a judge again denied her bail.

More than 30 friends and relatives of 32-year-old Sean Babbitt packed a Las Vegas courtroom, some wearing black T-shirts with his image and the words “Justice for Sean” emblazoned in white letters.

Defense attorneys Robert Draskovich and Michael Horvath asked for a $50,000 bail, arguing that the 55-year-old Pamela Bordeaux was not a danger to the community and had an “exemplary record” on the force.

But Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure ordered Bordeaux to remain in custody without bail.

In court papers filed late last week, the defense attorneys pointed to emails and text messages between Babbitt and his ex-wife, and described Babbitt as a “sexual deviant.”

Prosecutors Binu Palal and Michelle Fleck called that a “specious argument” that did not support Bordeaux’s self-defense claim.

Last week’s northwest valley shooting was described by authorities as an execution. Palal told the judge on Tuesday that there was “no evidence of a struggle” as Babbitt was shot 10 times in the head, torso and hands as he wrapped up an hourlong visit with his 3-year-old son at Bordeaux’s home on the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue.

Babbitt’s visits with his son were limited to one hour a week and were required to take place at Bordeaux’s home, according to his family and court documents.

Defense attorneys referred to Babbitt’s restricted visitation in their bail argument, which prosecutors rejected.

“This general claim of dangerousness is both unreasonable and not a cognizable legal defense to murder,” the prosecutors wrote in a brief filed Tuesday morning. “This case is a clear demonstration that Bordeaux’s reaction to other family members seeking time with her grandchild is a resort to extreme violence.”

