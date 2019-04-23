Ex-Las Vegas police detective facing murder charge denied bail — VIDEO

Former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux, charged with murder, has her initial appearance before Judge Ann E. Zimmerman at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lawyers respond as former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux, charged with murder, has her initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Judge Ann E. Zimmerman presides as former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux, charged with murder, has her initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Pamela Rene Bordeaux

Sean Babbitt

A former Las Vegas detective facing a murder charge in what prosecutors called the “execution” killing of her former son-in-law was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

Pamela Bordeaux, 55, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center under the name Pamela Rene Schoening, though she told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman she uses the name Bordeaux.

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Sean Babbitt suffered 10 gunshot wounds Monday morning as he wrapped up an hour-long visit with his 3-year-old son, Brandon, at Bordeaux’s home on the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue in the northwest valley.

Bordeaux’s daughter called 911 to report the shooting, authorities said. She was on the second floor of the home with the boy at the time, and officers safely removed the pair through a window using a ladder.

Police said Tuesday that Bordeaux stepped outside the house and told officers that there was a man near the front door whom she had shot.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig said Babbitt was preparing to leave the home when he suffered defensive gunshot wounds in the hands, along with wounds in his head and torso.

Babbitt’s ex-wife and the child’s mother, Erika Babbitt, told authorities she “did not hear any dispute, did not hear any confrontation, any attack at all” before shots were fired, Fattig said.

Bordeaux did not suffer any injuries, according to the prosecutor.

“There was no indication she was attacked in any way,” Fattig said. “At this point, we certainly believe she executed this man.”

Sean Babbitt worked as a manager for a limousine service and drove for Uber, according to his stepfather, Dan Mandarino.

Babbitt was “a loving, passive young man” who “loved his family and loved his little son,” Mandarino told reporters after Bordeaux’s hearing.

“They had a tremendous relationship,” he said of Babbitt and the boy. “For the hour they had, he paid total attention to him.”

Mandarino said he was “horrified” by the news of Babbitt’s death.

Zimmerman ordered Bordeaux back to court on Thursday morning.

Deputy Public Defender Marissa Pensabene told the judge that Bordeaux was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving three years before being honorably discharged, and had worked for the Metropolitan Police Department for 23 years and lived in the valley for 28 years.

Metro employment records of all 2016 sworn officers also list a Pamela R. Bordeaux as a police officer who joined the force on Dec. 13, 1993.

Public divorce records indicate a couple named Erika and Sean Babbitt and their 3-year-old son previously lived at the Honey Vine address with Bordeaux, though the documents show Sean Babbitt no longer lived at the home as of October 2015.

Erika Babbitt had full custody of their son, and Sean Babbitt was allowed an hour of visitation each week at Bordeaux’s residence, contingent on him continuing weekly therapy, the documents show. The couple married in August 2008 and divorced in March 2016.

Spencer said that Bordeaux, who retired about two years ago, and her ex-son-in-law had gotten into “a disturbance” on Monday just before shots were fired on the first floor of her home.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter. Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.