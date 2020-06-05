100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Courts

Prosecutors say suspect fired again after shooting Las Vegas officer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2020 - 6:39 am
 
Updated June 5, 2020 - 10:53 am

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis apparently fired two more shots after Mikalonis was critically wounded, a prosecutor said Friday.

Edgar Samaniego, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, walked west along Circus Circus Drive as he fired the first shot from a Glock 19 handgun that struck Mikalonis in the left cheek late Monday night, according to authorities and court records.

The 29-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the force collapsed as the bullet pierced the his spine and lodged into the right side of his face, while Samaniego walked toward a nearby Travelodge hotel, according to prosecutors and video surveillance.

“This individual put at risk not just the police officers, but also the peaceful protesters that are walking by,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci said during the third court hearing in as many days for Samaniego. “This is an individual we cannot have walking the streets.”

Video surveillance of the shooting scene late Monday showed Samaniego walking away from Las Vegas Boulevard, reaching for what appeared to be a gun before aiming over his left shoulder toward Mikalonis, other officers and protesters who were being detained.

Samaniego and Mikalonis were about 50 feet apart as the officer was handcuffing an individual, authorities have said. Mikalonis remained in critical condition Friday.

Police found two more cartridges that matched Samaniego’s weapon on a balcony at the Travelodge, just north of Circus Circus. That balcony faced the casino, and surveillance footage showed police vehicles lined up on the street across from it. But whether those shots were aimed at other people is unclear, prosecutors said.

Possible weapon found

Investigators also located what is believed to be the handgun Samaniego used, tucked under a mattress in a first-floor room where he had been staying with a 17-year-old girl.

Samaniego’s bail was revoked Thursday, when a judge presiding over unrelated DUI and drug charges from April found that the shooting in which he is accused violated a stay-out-of trouble order.

Prosecutors on the attempted murder case Friday asked Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson to set his bail at $1 million. Defense attorneys asked for a $100,000 bail.

The judge sided with prosecutors, calling Samaniego a “danger to the community.” The shooting occurred near culmination of a Black Lives Matter protest.

“This isn’t simply because a police officer was shot, although that is extremely concerning, particularly in light of the atmosphere in the country right now,” Tobiasson said. “It’s extremely troubling that this person goes to work this evening to attempt to keep the peace and winds up gravely injured by someone who clearly wasn’t there to protest.”

During an interview with detectives, Samaniego “admitted to police that he had fired a shot but claimed that he was just trying to scare the protesters into leaving and did not even know police were there,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Thomas Moskal said Thursday during a hearing on the separate DUI case.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Wounded Las Vegas police officer remains in critical condition
Wounded Las Vegas police officer remains in critical condition
2
Las Vegas casinos welcoming guests after long shutdown
Las Vegas casinos welcoming guests after long shutdown
3
Las Vegas casinos reopen, and here’s what we learned
Las Vegas casinos reopen, and here’s what we learned
4
MGM CEO plans for Aria reopening; new mobile check-in to stay
MGM CEO plans for Aria reopening; new mobile check-in to stay
5
Wounded Las Vegas police officer undergoes successful surgery
Wounded Las Vegas police officer undergoes successful surgery
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye county detective returns home from hospital - VIDEO
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective who was shot in March was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home with family. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Police investigate shooting in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the Desert Shores community, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, on Thursday, April 9, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pahrump man accused of killing roommate in fight over drugs - VIDEO
A Pahrump man was arrested Saturday after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said he killed his roommate during a fight over drugs. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas Strip hotels to honor slain trooper Thursday night - VIDEO
A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip. (James Schaeffer and Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek help in identifying central valley robbery suspect - VIDEO
(LVMPD)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slain NHP trooper escorted by hundreds of police cars to coroner’s office - VIDEO
Law enforcement vehicles escorted Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins’ body as it was driven to the Clark County coroner’s office Friday night. (James Schaeffer and Le'Andre Fox / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigating after man found shot on street in Henderson - VIDEO
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol Fatal Shooting of Trooper - VIDEO
Nevada Highway Patrol press conference on the incident involving a trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Las Vegas police investigate after man's body found in park - VIDEO
Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media about a possible homicide at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County sheriff, DA talk about crime during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
The latest on crime and police response during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the takeaways from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. (Renee Summerour and MIchael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juvenile shot, injured by Las Vegas police in east valley - VIDEO
A Las Vegas police officer shot a juvenile Friday night in the east valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Armed robbery in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Surveillance video of a March 12, 2020, armed robbery at a business in the 800 block of North Decatur Boulevard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
THE LATEST