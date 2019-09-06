Report details how body ended up in metal drum in Las Vegas home

After driving as far as Pahrump to dispose of the body, Chuck Chaiyakul told police, he drove back to his parents’ home in Las Vegas and sealed the corpse in a metal drum.

Judge William Jansen speaks with Chuck Chaiyakul, 38, suspected in the killing of a woman whose body was found in a 55-gallon drum, during Chaiyakul's court hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

After driving as far as Pahrump to dispose of the body, Chuck Chaiyakul told police, he drove back to his parents’ home in Las Vegas, poured two bottles of ammonia over the corpse and sealed the 55-gallon metal drum.

The new details of Chaiyakul’s police interview were contained in a two-page arrest report released Friday morning, following his arraignment in Las Vegas Justice Court.

During the hearing, he was formally charged with one count each of murder with a deadly weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

Justice of the Peace Pro Tem William Jansen ordered Chaiyakul, 38, held without bail as he awaits his preliminary hearing in November. He has been in custody at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest Tuesday night, when Ratay’s body was found inside the drum recovered from the garage of his parent’s home on Garden Grove Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Ratay had been reported missing that morning by a friend, who told police he had last spoken to the 39-year-old woman on Aug. 29 by phone while she was being driven to his house by Chaiyakul, according to the report. During the phone call, the friend heard what sounded like Chaiyakul striking Ratay — and then the call dropped.

The woman never made it to his house that night, the report states.

Those details led them to Garden Grove Avenue on Tuesday, and after a short conversation with police, Chaiyakul apparently became emotional and said, “I will tell you everything.”

In the back of an unmarked Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle, the suspect confessed to killing Ratay, saying that he shot her multiple times as he drove near Lake Mead and Jones boulevards, according to the report.

He kept her body hidden in a plastic storage bin inside the garage until his mother began to complain of the smell. That’s when he loaded her body into his Toyota Four Runner and drove around Southern Nevada searching for a place to get rid of it, the report states.

“Chuck could not find a location where he felt comfortable disposing of the storage tub, so he purchased a metal drum and transferred the body from the storage tub into the drum,” detectives detailed in the report.

On Thursday night, Garden Grove Avenue was briefly transformed into a vigil site for Ratay. Her 15-year-old daughter, Kelsi Jackson, told a crowd of about 30 people, “My mom didn’t deserve this.”

Chaiyakul, who has a criminal history in Clark County dating back to at least 2005, had been released from a Nevada prison in December and was staying with his mother in the Garden Grove home. Court records show that Chaiyakul had served a minimum two-year sentence in connection with a 2017 case for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to the same records, he pleaded guilty in 2005 to manufacturing or importing dangerous weapons.

