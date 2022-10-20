Robert Telles indicted on murder charge in RJ reporter’s killing

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was indicted on a murder charge Thursday in the killing of investigative reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles, accused in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears in court during his bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A grand jury has indicted former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on a murder charge in the killing of investigative reporter Jeff German.

Telles, 45, was indicted Thursday on one count of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim who is 60 or older, court records show. He is accused of fatally stabbing German, 69, who had reported on Telles and his role as an elected official for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

German was found dead with stab wounds outside his Las Vegas home on Sept. 3, the day after Telles allegedly walked onto German’s property and attacked him.

Telles has been held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest on Sept. 7.

Prosecutors have argued that the evidence against Telles is “overwhelming.”

At Telles’ home, police found clothing matching items worn by a suspect seen in surveillance footage outside German’s house. Surveillance footage showed the suspect driving to the house in a maroon GMC Denali, which matches the description of a vehicle registered to Telles’ wife, according to authorities.

DNA found underneath German’s fingernails also matched Telles’ DNA, prosecutors have said.

Telles’ public defender, Edward Kane, declined to comment on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

