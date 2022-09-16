‘I’ve certainly made mistakes:’ Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview

Murder suspect Robert Telles gave a jailhouse interview Friday but refused to answer questions about the killing of Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. Prosecutors have formally charged Telles with murder in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal during a jailhouse interview Friday but refused to answer questions about the killing of investigative reporter Jeff German, who worked for the newspaper.

“Like any other person I’ve certainly made mistakes, and I’ve just really tried to do my best to live my life doing good for others, and I’m hoping that, again, with everything that’s rolling around in the media these days that people really see that,” Telles said.

Telles, 45, has been held at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest in the murder case on Sept. 7.

When asked multiple direct questions about the case, Telles said he wouldn’t talk about it because of the ongoing investigation.

Instead, Telles wanted to address his 2020 arrest on suspicion of domestic battery and resisting arrest. Telles’ wife, Mae Ismael, called 911 on March 1, 2020, to report that her husband was “going crazy” and that she and her children were scared, according to 911 calls recently obtained by the Review-Journal

On Friday, Telles said he used to drink often and had blacked out from alcohol use before Ismael called police. He denied hurting his wife or children and said he stopped drinking after that.

“It was just me blacking out and, again, not being in control of what was going on,” he said.

The domestic charge was dismissed “per negotiations,” and Telles received a suspended 90-day sentence on the resisting charge on Sept. 30, 2020. He was required to pay a $418 fine, attend a “Corrective Thinking” class, which focuses on stress management and relationships, and stay out of trouble, records and interviews show.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of “lying in wait” to kill German, who had reported extensively on the turmoil surrounding Telles’ oversight of the public administrator’s office.

German was found stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3, a day after a suspect was captured on video surveillance approaching his home. Police have said that DNA found under German’s fingernails matched Telles’ DNA.

On Friday, Telles said he doesn’t know if he will resign as public administrator. He lost his re-election bid in the June primary, but his term runs through the end of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.