Robert Telles to remain in custody without bail, judge rules

Robert Telles appears in court during a hearing in his murder case at the Regional Justice Center on Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Las Vegas judge ordered former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles to remain in custody without bail on a murder charge Tuesday, after his public defender filed a motion requesting his release. Telles, 45, is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who had reported on Telles and his role as an elected official.

Last week, Telles’ public defender filed a motion asking for a judge to either release him on his own recognizance or set his bail at $100,000. Prosecutors filed an opposition on Thursday arguing that the judge should not grant Telles bail.

Prosecutors argued that Telles is a danger to others and himself, noting that he “made suicidal statements and injured himself” before his arrest on Sept. 7.

“The State is also concerned that unlike many defendants, Defendant Telles has the means to flee the jurisdiction if he wanted,” the opposition states.

Telles has been held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail since his arrest.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Edward Kane wrote in the defense motion that holding Telles without bail is unnecessary, and that he is not a flight risk. He also indicated that Telles believes his family would be able to help him post a $100,000 bail.

German, 69, was found dead with stab wounds outside his Las Vegas home on Sept. 3. Telles is accused of stabbing the journalist the day prior, when surveillance footage captured someone in a bright orange shirt and straw hat walking onto German’s property, police have said.

Surveillance footage also showed the person leaving the home after German was attacked, then driving back about six minutes later in a maroon GMC Denali matching the description of a vehicle registered to Telles’ wife, according to authorities.

Police who searched Telles’ home also found a cut-up straw hat and shoes matching the description of clothing worn by the suspect. DNA found under German’s fingernails also matched Telles’ DNA, police have said.

