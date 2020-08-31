Security guard accused in North Las Vegas shooting death faces judge

A security officer accused of shooting and killing a man after a quarrel over COVID-19 restrictions made her first court appearance Monday in North Las Vegas.

A security officer accused of shooting and killing a man after a quarrel over COVID-19 restrictions made her first court appearance Monday in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Justice of the Peace Chris Lee determined that Kegia Mitchell, 37, should remain in custody without bail until a preliminary hearing set for October.

Mitchell was arrested in the shooting of Thomas Martin just before 11 p.m. Wednesday outside a 7-Eleven at 4395 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said last week.

An arrest report for Mitchell stated that she was working as an armed, uniformed security officer and was letting customers into the store under COVID-19 occupancy restrictions. Martin argued with Mitchell about whether he should wait outside the store, according to the report.

At some point, “Martin pushes his way into the store where a physical struggle ensues between him and Mitchell,” the report stated.

After the two struggled, Mitchell pulled out her gun and shot Martin once in the chest, the report said.

Prosecutor Ercan Iscan said the victim was not armed and “did not appear to try take the defendant’s gun” and that the shooting did not appear to be an act of self-defense.

Police have said “the victim backed away” before Mitchell shot him.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara @reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter. Staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.