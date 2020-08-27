Security officer arrested in fatal shooting at convenience store

A security officer has been arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday night outside a 7-Eleven in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Kegia Mitchell (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a security officer on a murder charge in Wednesday night’s fatal shooting of a man outside a 7-Eleven.

The security officer, Kegia Mitchell, 36, was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, police said.

According to police, Mitchell was working as an armed security officer and was letting customers into the store because of COVID-19 occupancy restrictions. For unknown reasons, Mitchell did not allow the victim to go into the store after customers exited.

“The two begin pushing each other and Mitchell drew her firearm. The victim backed away and Mitchell proceeded to shoot him one time,” police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

