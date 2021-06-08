Sentencing hearing begins for driver who killed 5 Las Vegas bicyclists

A two-day sentencing hearing started Tuesday afternoon for a box truck driver who killed five Las Vegas bicyclists while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Jordan Barson, the box truck driver who plowed into a group of bicyclists, appears at the Regional Justice Center on Feb. 4 in Las Vegas.

Jordan Barson, 45, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of DUI resulting in death and faces up to 40 years behind bars.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said his office would seek “severe punishment” for Barson.

His guilty pleas accounted for each of the fatalities and show that he was under the influence of methamphetamine, which was found in his blood after the Dec. 10 crash.

Killed in the crash were Las Vegas bicyclists Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41; Michael Todd Murray, 57; Aksoy Ahmet, 48; and Tom Trauger, 57. Four others were injured.

The plea agreement also accounts for two victims — Jose Vasquez and Jerome Ducrocq — who suffered substantial bodily harm in the crash.

Records show that Barson had nine times the amount of methamphetamine in his system needed to be considered legally impaired at the time of the crash on U.S. Highway 95, near Searchlight.

Barson, who resided in Kingman, Arizona, is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

He originally faced five counts of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and seven counts of reckless driving, court records show.

The bicyclists were with a group of about 20 who set out from Henderson that morning to complete the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop.

All of the bicyclists who were killed or injured were seeking cover from the wind and riding behind the group’s safety escort vehicle when the box truck Barson was driving crashed into them, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol report.

