63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Settlement reached in Alpine Motel fire lawsuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2023 - 1:43 pm
 
Las Vegas firefighters respond to the scene of a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel that left 6 ...
Las Vegas firefighters respond to the scene of a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel that left 6 dead in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. The city of Las Vegas completed initial code enforcement inspections at the nearly three dozen Las Vegas properties similar to the Alpine Motel, where a fire ravaged through the building in the deadliest fire in the city’s history. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Glenn Gassenberger, left, evidence technician and fire investigation technician with Forensic I ...
Glenn Gassenberger, left, evidence technician and fire investigation technician with Forensic Investigations Group, works with his team to locate and document evidence at the Alpine Motel in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Dozens of plaintiffs who sued in the aftermath of the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history have reached a confidential settlement, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Attorney Robert Murdock filed a notice Wednesday indicating the settlement is pending a judge’s approval. The notice marks the end of 14 separate lawsuits that had been consolidated into a single case in the aftermath of the fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments.

Murdock declined to comment on the settlement on Wednesday. Attorney Robert Eglet, who also represents plaintiffs in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The fire on Dec. 21, 2019, at the downtown apartment complex left six dead, 13 injured and nearly 50 people without shelter. The lawsuits named nearly 20 defendants, including the building’s former owner, Adolfo Orozco.

Orozco and Malinda Mier, the building’s former manager, are also facing criminal charges in connection with the fire. A preliminary hearing in the case, which resumed last month after a two-year hiatus, is set to continue on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Guitar-shaped hotel tower on Strip heads to county for vote
Guitar-shaped hotel tower on Strip heads to county for vote
2
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete figured out who’s to blame for the East Palestine disaster
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete figured out who’s to blame for the East Palestine disaster
3
Henderson WWII vet, 101, hurt in crash involving robbery suspect
Henderson WWII vet, 101, hurt in crash involving robbery suspect
4
Siegfried and Roy ‘Jungle Palace’ home on market for $3M — PHOTOS
Siegfried and Roy ‘Jungle Palace’ home on market for $3M — PHOTOS
5
Police say intruder was fatally shot in Sun City Anthem home
Police say intruder was fatally shot in Sun City Anthem home
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Attorney for Cristiano Ronaldo’s accuser ordered to pay $334K in fees
Attorney for Cristiano Ronaldo’s accuser ordered to pay $334K in fees
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
Suspect in reporter’s killing wants to represent himself
Suspect in reporter’s killing wants to represent himself
Second victim found in ‘systemic abuse and torture’ case
Second victim found in ‘systemic abuse and torture’ case
‘Let’s just nail it up,’ Alpine Motel fire survivor testifies about blocked door
‘Let’s just nail it up,’ Alpine Motel fire survivor testifies about blocked door
Native American activists speak out against alleged cult leader
Native American activists speak out against alleged cult leader