Settlement reached in Alpine Motel fire lawsuit
Dozens of plaintiffs who sued in the aftermath of the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history have reached a confidential settlement, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
Attorney Robert Murdock filed a notice Wednesday indicating the settlement is pending a judge’s approval. The notice marks the end of 14 separate lawsuits that had been consolidated into a single case in the aftermath of the fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments.
Murdock declined to comment on the settlement on Wednesday. Attorney Robert Eglet, who also represents plaintiffs in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The fire on Dec. 21, 2019, at the downtown apartment complex left six dead, 13 injured and nearly 50 people without shelter. The lawsuits named nearly 20 defendants, including the building’s former owner, Adolfo Orozco.
Orozco and Malinda Mier, the building’s former manager, are also facing criminal charges in connection with the fire. A preliminary hearing in the case, which resumed last month after a two-year hiatus, is set to continue on Wednesday afternoon.
