Sex with girl was ‘transactional,’ Chasing Horse lawyer says

Former actor Nathan Chasing Horse, left, listens to his attorney Kristy Holston, a public defender, as he prepares to leave the courtroom after filling a petition to drop the charges at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, April. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chasing Horse was arrested Jan. 31 on charges related to sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child abuse, according to court records. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

An accused cult leader and “Dances With Wolves” actor charged with sexually assaulting and grooming Native American women and girls should have the indictment against him thrown out, his lawyers argued in court Wednesday.

Nathan Chasing Horse’s imprisonment is unlawful because state prosecutors haven’t established probable cause for any of the 19 felony counts he is facing, deputy public defender Kristy Holston argued.

“Because the state has overreached in its prosecution of this case, there are multiple reasons for every count in this indictment to be dismissed,” Holston said.

Among Holston’s arguments was the assertion that sex assault charges stemming from Chasing Horse’s alleged relationship with a 14-year-old girl should be tossed because the sex was “transactional.”

The girl, whose mom had been diagnosed with cancer, had testified that her mom had sent her to Las Vegas to ask Chasing Horse for help because he was seen as a healer in their community.

Chasing Horse, in turn, is alleged to have told the girl at the time that their ancestors needed her to have sex with him in exchange for her mother’s healing.

Because the 14-year-old girl was having sex with Chasing Horse in exchange for that healing, she effectively consented to the sex, Holston said.

“In fact, her testimony is that she had sex with Nathan in a transactional way and that is evidence of her consent,” Holston said, adding that “sex for a transactional purpose is not sex assault.”

Prosecutor Stacy Kollins said it was offensive to describe the alleged sex assault as transactional.

“So she’s taken there at 14, because her mom is ill, and told that her virginity is the only pure part of her left, and she has to sacrifice this to maintain her mom’s health,” Kollins said. “And to gloss over that by calling it transactional … well, that’s taking a lot of license, to me, with the facts in here.”

The girl didn’t voluntarily or knowingly give consent, Kollins said, pointing out that she had also said multiple times that she felt like she didn’t have a choice.

Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty to the felony charges against him, which include sexual assault of a minor under 16, sexual assault, kidnapping, open and gross lewdness and drug trafficking.

Chasing Horse, who played the role of Smiles A Lot in the 1990 Kevin Costner movie “Dances With Wolves,” was arrested Jan. 31 after police raided his North Las Vegas home, where he lived with up to half a dozen women he considered wives, according to an arrest report.

He is accused of committing the crimes alleged against him while operating a cult known as The Circle.

District Judge Carli Kierny said she would take some time to consider both sides’ arguments and issue a decision by the end of the week.

Chasing Horse’s trial is set for May 1.

