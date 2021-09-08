Social media clues linked man to girlfriend’s death, records show

Investigators used records from social media, a rental truck and the victim’s phone to tie a Henderson man to the death of his missing girlfriend, court documents show.

Philip O'Reilly, who is charged in the slaying of his girlfriend, Cheryl Beardall, appears virtually for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Philip Mathew O'Reilly. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Philip O’Reilly, 35, made a brief court appearance by video Wednesday from the Clark County Detention Center. He faces a murder charge in the death of 34-year-old Cheryl Beardall.

O’Reilly also faces two counts of child abuse, and a judge ordered him back in court on Friday after he said he could not afford to hire an attorney.

Beardall was last seen alive in July 2020, and her body has never been found. Prosecutors have said they used social media, email and IP addresses to connect O’Reilly, a felon, to her death.

Her two children, 11 and 14 at the time, last saw her — beaten and bloody but still alive — on a corner of a bed in the primary bedroom of their home, authorities said.

The children told authorities that they stayed with O’Reilly for weeks after that.

But it was not until December that one of the children revealed that their mother was repeatedly the victim of physical abuse and had been whipped with a dog leash, prosecutors said. O’Reilly had the younger child bring him the dog leash and ice packs for the beatings, according to the indictment.

In the days after Beardall disappeared, her shoes and car remained at her home near Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway, prosecutors said. The children told authorities that their home started to smell like rotten meat.

Beardall’s Facebook account was accessed in August and later closed. That access was later traced to an IP address at a home in North Las Vegas, where O’Reilly was staying.

In another case, O’Reilly also faces 27 counts of lewdness, sexual assault with a minor, and child abuse, neglect or endangerment in connection with abuse and sexual attacks on two children dating back a decade before Beardall went missing.

O’Reilly was on house arrest in that case when he was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with Beardall’s killing, authorities said.

In 2008, O’Reilly was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison for an attempted murder conviction. Prosecutors at the time said he slammed his Honda Civic into his former girlfriend’s pickup truck after she broke up with him.

An attorney who represented O’Reilly in the lewdness and sexual assault case could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

