Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Gruden, NFL legal fight

Attorneys are expected to argue whether the NFL can force former Raiders coach Jon Gruden into an arbitration process outside of court.

Jon Gruden listens in court Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Nevada Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Wednesday in the legal fight between Jon Gruden and the NFL, which is trying to force the former Raiders coach into arbitration over a 2021 lawsuit.

Gruden sued the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell in November 2021, claiming that the NFL intentionally leaked derogatory emails he wrote and pressured the Raiders to fire him in an attempt to ruin his career and reputation. Gruden resigned as the Raiders head coach a month before the lawsuit was filed, after The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times published stories about racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ emails he had written.

The NFL has said it did not leak the emails, and has disputed Gruden’s allegation that all of the emails leading to his departure were sent before he became the Raiders’ coach.

In October 2022, District Judge Nancy Allf blocked the NFL’s attempt to settle the lawsuit through arbitration outside of the courtroom, a decision which the NFL later appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The league has argued that the NFL Constitution requires Gruden to go through an arbitration process that would be moderated by Goodell, another NFL officials or an “arbitration service provider,” according to court documents.

Gruden’s attorneys have claimed he cannot be forced into arbitration in part because his employment agreement with the Raiders has been terminated.

The lawsuit in state court has been on pause since the NFL appealed the arbitration decision to the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.