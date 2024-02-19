71°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Survivor of 2022 shooting in a Las Vegas hookah lounge sues for negligence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2024 - 1:41 pm
 
Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave., af ...
Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave., after a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A deadly shootout at a Las Vegas hookah lounge two years ago led one of the survivors to file a lawsuit charging the lounge’s owners and employees with negligence.

In a lawsuit filed in District Court on Feb. 15, plaintiff Toy Schneider alleges she was in cc & Restaurant, an unlicensed business on East Sahara Avenue, on Feb. 26, 2022, when several men entered the lounge and started shooting at the patrons.

One person was killed and 13, including Schneider, were wounded in the attack.

Schneider alleges that the lounge and its owners and employees are liable for the actions of 45-year-old shooter Lee Wilson and others, who “fired several shots” that injured Schneider.

The lawsuit alleges that the lounge, through its owners and employees, “made a conscious and intentional decision not to invest in adequate security measures” despite knowing about “significant criminal activity” in the area.

Schneider seeks over $30,000 for pain, suffering and disfigurement, and for “medical care and treatment.” She also seeks over $15,000 in punitive damages, based on the lounge’s “flagrant and malicious” acts and omissions.

After the 2022 shooting, Wilson pleaded guilty to illegal ownership or possession of a firearm. District Judge Kathleen Delaney sentenced him on Jan. 27, 2023. to at least 21 months in prison.

Schneider’s attorney, Brice J. Crafton, did not return a voice message. Attempts to contact Schneider directly were unsuccessful.

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: What Biden sounds like to normal Americans
CARTOONS: What Biden sounds like to normal Americans
2
Super Bowl vs. F1: ‘Like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Super Bowl vs. F1: ‘Like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
3
CARTOON: Hit him in the wallet
CARTOON: Hit him in the wallet
4
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
5
Super Bowl success highlights Las Vegas’ transportation shortcomings
Super Bowl success highlights Las Vegas’ transportation shortcomings
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
DUI suspect in deaths of 2 Nevada Highway Patrol troopers back in court
DUI suspect in deaths of 2 Nevada Highway Patrol troopers back in court
Federal lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, ‘dehumanizing’ treatment in Nevada sheriff’s office
Federal lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, ‘dehumanizing’ treatment in Nevada sheriff’s office
Lawsuit claims Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teen at Las Vegas hotel in 1986
Lawsuit claims Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teen at Las Vegas hotel in 1986
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
Suspect in New Year’s Eve shooting on Strip found incompetent
Suspect in New Year’s Eve shooting on Strip found incompetent
Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson
Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson