Survivor of 2022 shooting in a Las Vegas hookah lounge sues for negligence

Plaintiff Toy Schneider claims lounge owners failed to take adequate security measures against shooting that killed one and injured 13 others.

Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave., after a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A deadly shootout at a Las Vegas hookah lounge two years ago led one of the survivors to file a lawsuit charging the lounge’s owners and employees with negligence.

In a lawsuit filed in District Court on Feb. 15, plaintiff Toy Schneider alleges she was in cc & Restaurant, an unlicensed business on East Sahara Avenue, on Feb. 26, 2022, when several men entered the lounge and started shooting at the patrons.

One person was killed and 13, including Schneider, were wounded in the attack.

Schneider alleges that the lounge and its owners and employees are liable for the actions of 45-year-old shooter Lee Wilson and others, who “fired several shots” that injured Schneider.

The lawsuit alleges that the lounge, through its owners and employees, “made a conscious and intentional decision not to invest in adequate security measures” despite knowing about “significant criminal activity” in the area.

Schneider seeks over $30,000 for pain, suffering and disfigurement, and for “medical care and treatment.” She also seeks over $15,000 in punitive damages, based on the lounge’s “flagrant and malicious” acts and omissions.

After the 2022 shooting, Wilson pleaded guilty to illegal ownership or possession of a firearm. District Judge Kathleen Delaney sentenced him on Jan. 27, 2023. to at least 21 months in prison.

Schneider’s attorney, Brice J. Crafton, did not return a voice message. Attempts to contact Schneider directly were unsuccessful.

