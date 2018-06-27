Suspect in fatal shooting at Venetian picnic appears in court

The man accused of killing a Venetian executive during a company picnic at Sunset Park made his first appearance in a Las Vegas court Wednesday.

Anthony Wrobel, left, the former Venetian dealer accused of killing casino vice president Mia Banks and injuring Hector Rodriguez during a company picnic at Sunset Park sits with his attorney, Joseph Abood, during his initial court appearance on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Anthony Wrobel (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The man accused of killing a Venetian executive during a company picnic at Sunset Park made his first appearance in a Las Vegas court Wednesday.

Anthony Wrobel, an employee at The Venetian, was accused of opening fire and shooting two executives of The Venetian at the picnic on April 15. One of the executives, Mia Banks, died while another executive, Hector Rodriguez, was seriously wounded.

The 42-year-old Wrobel was arrested in Texas on April 19 at a freeway rest stop. He was held in a Texas jail for about two months fighting extradition.

Wrobel is facing charges of one count each of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

In court Wednesday, Wrobel invoked his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, which will be held July 11. He is being held without bail.

Wrobel’s public defender, Joseph Abood, declined to comment.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

