Suspect in fatal stabbing of husband in Las Vegas again shuns court

Octavia Carter, 40, accused of stabbing her husband to death in front of their children is expected to undergo a competency evaluation.

Octavia Carter (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing her husband to death in front of their children is expected to undergo a competency evaluation after refusing to be transported to court for the second time on Wednesday.

Octavia Carter, 40, remains jailed at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Graham ordered Carter sent to a specialty court where another judge would decide whether she understands the charges against her and is competent to stand trial.

Carter was arrested Saturday after her husband, identified in court records as 50-year-old Johnny Franklin, was stabbed multiple times at the Budget Suites of America, 4205 W. Tropicana Ave.

Their three children, ages 8, 10 and 11, ran to the hotel’s management office for help after they witnessed the stabbing.

Carter’s two-page arrest report did not detail the events leading up to the attack, but stated that the oldest child told police that “his parents had been fighting for months.”

“I killed him,” Carter told paramedics after the stabbing, according to the report. “I am the devil. God made me this way.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Find @randompoker on Twitter.