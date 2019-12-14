Police say woman fatally stabs husband at Las Vegas hotel

A 40-year-old woman stabbed her husband multiple times, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. Three young children were present, but uninjured.

Budget Suites of America on West Tropicana. (Google Street View)

A woman allegedly stabbed her 50-year-old husband to death Saturday at an extended-stay hotel while three children were present.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded around 10 a.m. to the Budget Suites of America on West Tropicana Avenue.

A 40-year-old woman stabbed her husband multiple times, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The three young children present weren’t injured, he said. The woman was injured while stabbing her husband, Spencer said, and is being treated at University Medical Center.

