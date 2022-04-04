Suspect in officer’s fatal stabbing on the Strip makes court appearance

Two prior court appearances for Freddy Allen, 58, were canceled after Clark County Detention Center authorities said that Allen could not be brought to court.

A man accused of fatally stabbing an off-duty police officer on the Las Vegas Strip made his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court early Monday.

Two prior court appearances for Freddy Allen, 58, were canceled after Clark County Detention Center authorities informed Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia that Allen could not be brought to court. One appearance was canceled due to Allen’s “disruptive behavior” at the jail, according to court records, while another was canceled because Allen refused to be transported to court.

This prompted Letizia last week to order the jail to bring Allen to court Monday by any means necessary so the initial appearance could be held. Allen walked into Letizia’s courtroom just after 8:30 a.m. and told the judge he understood he was charged with murder in the March 26 stabbing of Edmonds, Washington, officer Tyler Steffins.

“Can you afford to hire an attorney?” Letizia asked Allen.

“No m’am,” Allen responded, prompting the judge to appoint the Clark County special public defender’s office to represent Allen.

Melissa Oliver, a defense attorney with the special public defender’s office, said she would address Allen’s bail through future court motions.

“Mr. Allen is going to be held without bail until I receive a motion,” Letizia said.

Las Vegas police said in an arrest report for Allen that he stabbed Steffins, 33, of Lake Stevens, Washington, on the bridge connecting the New York-New York and the MGM Grand during a brief quarrel between Steffins and another man over Steffins petting some dogs on the bridge. Steffins later died at University Medical Center.

Court and police records show Allen was arrested twice in the last year in two other acts of violence on the Strip. In the first arrest, he was accused of threatening Fashion Show mall security with a knife. He entered a no-contest plea to misdemeanor assault. In the second case he was accused of stabbing a man in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. He was convicted of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, a gross misdemeanor, and he was sentenced in February to 90 days in jail with 72 days credit for time served.

