Courts

Suspect in reporter’s slaying returns to court in evidence dispute

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2023 - 1:13 pm
 
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of fatally stabbing inve ...
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of fatally stabbing investigative reporter Jeff German, argues in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Clark County District Judge Michelle Leavitt granted Telles’ motion for a delay in his trial. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Robert Telles, a former public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appeared in court again on Thursday for a hearing on evidence in the slaying.

Telles, the former Clark County public administrator, is accused of fatally stabbing German in September 2022 over articles German had written about his conduct as an elected official. He is representing himself and has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

District Judge Michelle Leavitt set a hearing on Thursday for attorneys to discuss evidence that Telles claims he has yet to receive from prosecutors.

Telles has said he wants to receive evidence about the murder investigation and an ongoing bribery investigation against him that the Metropolitan Police Department began conducting before German was killed. He has also requested information showing exactly when judges signed search warrants that were carried out in the immediate aftermath of German’s killing.

“That information is there, it just needs to be given to me,” he said on Thursday.

Telles has claimed he is the victim of police misconduct, and that what prosecutors called “overwhelming evidence” against him was planted at his home. According to prosecutors, the evidence against him includes Telles’ DNA that was found underneath German’s fingernails.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly told the judge Thursday that prosecutors had already turned over portions of the evidence that Telles has requested.

Leavitt scheduled another status check in the case for Nov. 1, for attorneys to continue discussing the evidence issues and to further discuss the taint team the Nevada Supreme Court designated to review German’s personal devices that were seized by police.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

