Suspects in Aryan Warriors case appear in Las Vegas courtroom

Nearly two dozen people tied to the Aryan Warriors, a violent white supremacist prison gang in Nevada, faced a judge Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas.

In an indictment unsealed last week, prosecutors charged 23 people with more than 150 counts, ranging from murder and robbery to drug trafficking and racketeering.

Many of the defendants already are behind bars, though at least two remain at large in what the Drug Enforcement Administration called a “major investigative takedown” of the Aryan Warriors gang in Las Vegas.

This month alone, a Clark County gang task force with representatives from the DEA, the Department of Homeland Security, the Clark County district attorney’s office, the Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Department of Corrections seized seven guns, two bulletproof vests, a stolen trailer, three stolen motorcycles, four fake identification labs, methamphetamine, heroin and $9,700 in cash.

Among those expected to appear before District Judge Douglas Herndon are the gang’s reputed leader, known as the “horn holder,” 37-year-old Robert “Coco” Standridge, who is being held at High Desert State Prison, and Zackaria “Lil Dog” Luz, known as the gang’s “street captain,” or second in command. He also is imprisoned at High Desert.

Two of the men named in the indictment, Devin “Soup” Campbell, 24, and Christopher “Bullwinkle” Ashoff, 38, have been tied to a pair of killings in Las Vegas that occurred on the same day earlier this year.

One of the four murder counts charged in the indictment stems from a 2016 killing inside High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs.

Andrew Thurgood, 26, who was serving time at the prison for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, was fatally stabbed during a fight with two other inmates, prison officials said at the time.

Anthony “Mugsy” Williams and Tarik “Torque” Goicoechea are charged in the indictment with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Thurgood’s death.

