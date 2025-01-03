Teenager accused of killing father denied release from custody for funeral

A family court hearing master denied a request for a 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his father to be released from custody for his father’s funeral.

The son’s attorney, Ryan Helmick, said in court Friday morning that there will be a funeral for his father on Jan. 10 and a burial the next day.

“It’s his father,” Helmick said. “He never intended to kill his father. He would very much appreciate being able to go to the funeral.”

Hearing Master J.D. Evans, who called the allegations against the teenager “extremely serious,” said that it was in the “best interest of the community that the young man remain detained” and denied the request.

Helmick objected to Evans’ decision, and Judge Dee Smart Butler will hear the matter again on Tuesday.

Family members of the 15-year-old, whose name is not being shared because he is a minor, echoed a chorus of “love you” as the boy left the courtroom Friday.

The boy’s father, Jeremy Peterson, 45, died inside a house in the 6600 block of Tampa Court in the central valley on Saturday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Police said that he was shot and killed by his son during a family quarrel.

The teenager was arrested on one count each of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

