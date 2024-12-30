Man police say was killed by son identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man shot and killed during a family quarrel Saturday in the central valley.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man police said was shot and killed by his son during a family quarrel Saturday in the central valley.

Jeremy Peterson, 45, died inside a house in the 6600 block of Tampa Court, near Rainbow Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road.

Peterson’s 15-year-old son is accused of killing him, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The teenager was arrested on one count each of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, said police, who did not release his name because he is a minor.

The shooting stemmed from a “verbal altercation” between the victim, the teenager and “other family members,” police said. “At some point, the juvenile grabbed a firearm and shot his father.”

Additional details were not immediately available.

