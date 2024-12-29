15-year-old shoots, kills dad during argument, police say

A 15-year-old boy fatally shot his father on Saturday evening in the west Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Altercation breaks out in court after hearing in North Las Vegas slaying

A 15-year-old boy fatally shot his father on Saturday evening in the west Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the boy shot his father during an argument with other family members at a home in the 6600 block of Tampa Court, near Rainbow Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road, around 8:41 p.m.

The boy fled the home before officers arrived and was later found at a home in the 5500 block of Balzar Avenue. He was taken into custody

The 15-year-old is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and open murder. He was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall.

An investigation is ongoing.