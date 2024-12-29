63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

15-year-old shoots, kills dad during argument, police say

FILE - Las Vegas Metro Police Department vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FILE - Las Vegas Metro Police Department vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police: 12-year-old girl ‘sole suspect’ in father’s stabbing death
Altercation breaks out in court after hearing in North Las Vegas slaying
Jaxsyn Bunker, suspected in a road rage shooting that left a person dead late last year, waits ...
Judge sets $1M bail for suspect in alleged road rage shooting
Lt. Jason Johansson discusses a homicide near H Street and Owens Avenue on Monday, Dec. 23, 202 ...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Historic Westside
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2024 - 2:35 pm
 

A 15-year-old boy fatally shot his father on Saturday evening in the west Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the boy shot his father during an argument with other family members at a home in the 6600 block of Tampa Court, near Rainbow Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road, around 8:41 p.m.

The boy fled the home before officers arrived and was later found at a home in the 5500 block of Balzar Avenue. He was taken into custody

The 15-year-old is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and open murder. He was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall.

An investigation is ongoing.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES