Teens facing murder charges laugh, gesture at victim’s family in court

Two teenagers accused of killing a 66-year-old bicyclist were seen laughing and smiling in the direction of the victim’s family during a court hearing on Tuesday.

Jesus Ayala and Jazamir Keys both face charges of murder in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Andres Probst. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesus Ayala, 18, right, and Jzamir Keys, 16, smile at the wife and daughter of the victim as they walk out of court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. The two are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jesus Ayala, 18, appears to raise his middle finger at the wife and daughter of the victim at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Ayala and Jzamir Keys, 16, are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Crystal Probst, right and Taylor Probst, mother and daughter of victim Andreas Probst, make eye contact with Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, as they wait for court to begin at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Ayala and Keys are accused of killing the former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jesus Ayala, 18, right, and Jzamir Keys, 16, walk out of court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. The two are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jesus Ayala, 18, laughs with his attorney David Westbrook in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Ayala and Jzamir Keys, 16, are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jesus Ayala, 18, left, and Jzamir Keys, 16, wait to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. The two are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jzamir Keys, 16, arrives in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Keys and Jesus Ayala, 18, are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jesus Ayala, 18, right, and Jzamir Keys, 16, smile at the wife and daughter of the victim as they walk out of court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. The two are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jesus Ayala, 18, left, and Jzamir Keys, 16, laugh as they wait to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. The two are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jzamir Keys, 16, arrives in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Keys and Jesus Ayala, 18, are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jesus Ayala, 18, arrives in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Ayala and Jzamir Keys, 16, are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jesus Ayala, 18, left, and Jzamir Keys, 16, laugh as they wait to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. The two are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jzamir Keys, 16, arrives in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Keys and Jesus Ayala, 18, are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jesus Ayala, 18, left, and Jzamir Keys, 16, appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. The two are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Two teenagers accused of killing a 66-year-old bicyclist were seen laughing and smiling in the direction of the victim’s family during a court hearing on Tuesday.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, both face charges of murder in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Andreas Probst. The retired police chief’s widow and daughter, 60-year-old Crystal Probst and 27-year-old Taylor Probst, said they saw the two teenagers laugh in their direction and flip them off while they were waiting for Tuesday’s hearing to start.

Crystal Probst said she didn’t let the two teenagers bother her, although she and her daughter believed that Ayala and Keys were trying to intimidate them.

“It just makes him look bad,” she said, after describing Ayala pointing his middle finger in her direction.

The two have been indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, battery, residential burglary, grand larceny of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Both have pleaded not guilty, and appeared on Tuesday before District Judge Jacqueline Bluth, who set a Sept. 16 trial date for the pair.

Keys is accused of filming a disturbing video showing the two laughing and intentionally hitting Probst. They are also accused of hitting another bicyclist earlier that morning, and crashing into another car just before ramming into Probst. Police have said the teenagers stole multiple vehicles during the crime spree.

Taylor Probst said Tuesday that the teenagers’ behavior in court and in the videos of the crash have made her angry.

“How can you sit there after taking a man’s life and act like such an entitled p—-?” she said after Tuesday’s hearing.

Crystal Probst said she and her daughter intend to continue attending court appearances, and that they both want the case to stay on the public’s mind.

She attended court on Tuesday wearing her husband’s smartwatch that he was wearing when he was killed, which she said reminds her to fight in honor of her husband’s memory. The screen of the watch was badly cracked, obscuring the Mickey Mouse logo that showcased her husband’s love of Disney.

“It reminds me he’s here with me in the courthouse,” Crystal Probst said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.