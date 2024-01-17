Telles claims he was framed by local real-estate firm in RJ reporter’s murder

Robert Telles made the allegation as part of his effort to have judge removed from his case.

Judge Jerry Wiese II, presides over Robert Telles', a former Clark County Public Administrator, who is accused of fatally stabbing investigative reporter Jeff German, hearing on Telles' motion to disqualify Judge Leavitt at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The former public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German claimed in court Tuesday that a local real estate firm framed him in German’s slaying.

“I believe that Compass Realty framed me for Mr. German’s murder,” Robert Telles alleged during a hearing before District Judge Jerry Wiese on Tuesday.

Reached by phone, Compass owner Takumba Britt said he wanted to speak to his attorney before commenting. On Tuesday night, he said in a text message that he would have a response Wednesday morning.

The hearing was held in response to Telles’ motion to have the judge in his impending murder trial, District Judge Michelle Leavitt, removed. In that motion, which he filed in December, Telles claimed Leavitt is favoring the Clark County district attorney and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Acting as his own attorney, Telles repeatedly used the phrase “deep-seated favoritism” to describe what he alleged is Leavitt’s continued violation of his constitutional rights and her intentional misconduct.

He said Tuesday that the judge’s bias against him has been shown by numerous decisions that have gone against him as the case has progressed toward a trial.

“As you can see, there’s no doubt that Judge Leavitt has a deep-seated favoritism because it has already resulted in numerous unfair and fair judgments,” Telles said Tuesday.

In response to Telles’ motion, Leavitt filed an affidavit on Dec. 22.

“I have no actual or implied bias or prejudice against Mr. Telles,” Leavitt wrote.

Authorities allege that Telles, the former Clark County public administrator, stabbed German to death outside German’s home in September 2022 over articles the reporter had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official.

Telles, who has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, leveled his claim of being framed as part of his effort to explain why he thought the judge is acting in a biased way toward him.

Asked by the judge if he had anything to say in response to what Telles had said, Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner declined, saying that Leavitt’s written response speaks for itself.

Court records show that when Telles was still in office, he objected to efforts by a Compass agent to take charge of probate cases in Clark County.

State law allows such private administrators to oversee cases. Telles argued, among other things, that he had higher priority under Nevada statute.

It’s not the first time Telles has tried to have Leavitt removed from his case. He filed a similar motion that was then dismissed by Wiese in March 2023.

Telles has also claimed that what prosecutors called “overwhelming evidence” against him was planted at his home. Prosecutors also said Telles’ DNA was found under German’s fingernails.

“Your honor, I believe that if you do not disqualify Judge Leavitt, respectfully, I think that it’s going to send a message that, you know, money can buy anything, even the wrongful conviction of an innocent man who is just trying to stop crime,” Telles said.

After listening to Telles outline his grievances with not only the judge, but police, prosecutors, and Compass Realty, for just over 20 minutes, Wiese didn’t come to a final decision.

“I’m going to take it under advisement,” Wiese said. “I’ll get you a decision probably in the next week or so.”

