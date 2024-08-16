Testimony resumes in fifth day of trial over Review-Journal reporter’s slaying — WATCH LIVE

The murder trial for a former elected official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German has resumed on Friday with more testimony.

Robert Telles arrives in court on the fourth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, August 15, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles, right, listens to testimony in the courtroom on the fourth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, August 15, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. Seated with Telles is one of his attorneys Michael Horvath. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles waits in the courtroom during a break in proceedings on the fourth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, August 15, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg is questioned on the witness stand by defense attorney Robert Draskovich on the fourth day of the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, August 15, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles, 47, is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older. Prosecutors have accused him of killing German, 69, on Sept. 2, 2022, over articles the journalist had written about his conduct as the Clark County public administrator, including allegations Telles created a toxic work environment and had an “inappropriate” relationship with an employee.

Attorneys have said the trial should last at least two weeks. Testimony is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Since the trial started on Monday, jurors have heard from 15 witnesses, including German’s neighbors, crime scene analysts, medical examiners, Metropolitan Police Department detectives and real estate agents who worked with Telles.

Prosecutors have alleged that Telles drove to German’s home on Sept. 2, 2022, and was “lying in wait” for the journalist while wearing a large straw hat and an orange reflective vest. Neighborhood video surveillance captured a distant image of the assailant confronting German on the side of the journalist’s house.

Video surveillance also captured a maroon Yukon Denali driving from Telles’ neighborhood towards German’s home, parking in front of German’s house after the attack, and then driving back towards Telles’ neighborhood.

Former Metro detective Cliff Mogg has testified that the Denali had no license plates when it was driving through German’s neighborhood, but then was captured on video surveillance with a license plate on the drive back towards Telles’ home.

Mogg testified on Thursday that he was present when a search warrant was executed at Telles’ home, and that he saw the maroon Yukon Denali registered to Telles’ wife.

“That absolutely confirmed my belief that Mr. Telles’ vehicle was the one used in the commission of Jeffrey German’s murder,” Mogg said.

Telles has maintained he was framed for German’s killing. Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, gave opening statements to the jury on Wednesday and focused on Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office.

Draskovich has attempted to cast doubt on the state’s theory that Telles was the assailant seen in surveillance footage who attacked German. He has argued that police focused too hard on Telles without investigating other leads.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have pointed to what they have called “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including Telles’ DNA found underneath German’s fingernails.

