Therapist accused of sexual assault appears in North Las Vegas court

With dozens of supporters behind him, Michel Rantissi Jr. faced North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Chris Lee for the first time since his arrest last week.

Defense attorney Richard Schonfeld, left, walks with Michel Rantissi Jr., 46, a physical therapist who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, at the North Las Vegas Justice Court in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Michel Rantissi Jr., 46, a physical therapist who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, appears at the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Chris Lee speaks to defense attorneys for Michel Rantissi Jr., 46, a physical therapist who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, during Rantissi's court appearance at the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Defense attorney David Chesnoff, left, speaks with his client Michel Rantissi Jr., 46, a physical therapist who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, at the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Individuals exit the courtroom in support of Michel Rantissi Jr., 46, a physical therapist who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, at the North Las Vegas Justice Court in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Prosecutors told a judge Tuesday that they need two months to determine whether to pursue criminal charges against 46-year-old physical therapist accused of sexual assault and open and gross lewdness.

With dozens of supporters behind him, Michel Rantissi Jr. faced North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Chris Lee for the first time since his arrest last week.

Authorities have said they are searching for possible additional victims of the occupational and physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting a person in his office.

Rantissi’s attorney, David Chesnoff, said of publicizing the search that police had “absolutely no basis to do that” and had acted “without any probable cause to charge him. That’s why people should never rush to judgment in a criminal case.”

Because of the “sexual motivations behind this crime,” investigators believe the person allegedly assaulted by Rantissi may not be the only victim, North Las Vegas police said in a news release. Police want to speak with employees, patients and others.

Rantissi has had an active license with the Nevada Physical Therapy Board since May 2003, according to its website. He did not have any disciplinary action listed on the board’s website.

According to the Advanced Manual Therapy Institute’s website, Rantissi has practiced as an occupational and physical therapist in Las Vegas since 2003.

The Advanced Manual Therapy Institute opened in August 2005 and has offices in North Las Vegas, Summerlin and Henderson. The offices are at 6424 Losee Road, 8988 W. Cheyenne Ave. and 2625 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, the website states.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.