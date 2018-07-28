Courts

Time, cost of Nevada death-penalty cases sparks debate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2018 - 2:56 pm
 

Nevada’s death penalty is designed for the kind of criminal accusations Jasper Goddard faces.

Multiple aggravating circumstances are readily apparent. Local prosecutors allege Goddard kidnapped, raped and killed a 7-year-old North Las Vegas girl on a November night in 1986.

April Rhodes was discovered lying in a pool of blood in the storage room of a housing complex not far from her home. She had been beaten to death with a cinder block after being taken from her bed in the middle of the night, according to police. She was still wearing her nightgown.

By June 2013, when Goddard was arrested for the crime during a routine traffic stop in Ozark, Missouri, he had already served prison time for the sodomy of an 8-year-old girl.

Goddard has pleaded not guilty and is expected to go to trial in the near future. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he has strong evidence, including Goddard’s DNA on April’s body and a confession to the crime.

“Guilt is pretty straightforward,” Wolfson said. “This case is all about penalty.”

With that sort of evidence against him, it might seem irrelevant that Goddard is willing to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life in prison without parole.

But his case underscores a debate between prosecutors and public defenders. Does the time and resources it takes to secure the death penalty, and guide it through the appeals process, make the punishment ineffective in some cases?

Goddard’s defense attorney says the prosecution’s pursuit to execute the now 67-year-old man is “a futile waste of time and money.” Even if Goddard is sentenced to death by lethal injection, his attorney said the appeals process will likely last at least a decade.

“They’re choosing the pathway that is most costly, most time consuming and it leads to the same place, which is him dying in prison of natural causes,” public defender Christy Craig said.

Wolfson sees it differently. Had Goddard been caught right after April’s murder, he likely would have faced the death penalty at a much younger age.

“Should he be rewarded for escaping justice for 25 years?” Wolfson asked.

Cost of capital cases

Wolfson announced he would seek the death penalty against Goddard in January 2014.

Under a Nevada Supreme Court rule, Craig began preparing to argue both her client’s innocence and that his life should be spared from execution.

That meant piecing together an exhaustive biography of Goddard’s life: Interviewing family members living outside Nevada, tracking down the foster children he once shared a home with, going back two generations in his family to search for any signs of mental illness.

Some family members are expected to be flown into Las Vegas to testify about Goddard should a jury consider sentencing him to death.

“Any fact of this man’s life that could convince a jury that death is not the appropriate punishment is something we have to look for and present,” Craig said. “And if we don’t find it and someone does later on appeal, then we’ll have to do it all over again and the state will have to pay for it.”

That kind of research comes with a hefty price. A 2014 state audit estimated that capital cases in Nevada where the death sentence is handed down but not executed cost an average of $1.3 million. Non-capital murder cases had an average estimated cost of $775,000.

Since the state’s death penalty was reinstated in 1977, all 12 men killed by the state stopped pursuing their legal options to prevent their execution, according to public defender Scott Coffee. Another 12 people on death row have died of natural causes, and Nevada has not executed anyone against their will in more than 20 years.

“If (Goddard) was 25 I wouldn’t be having this discussion,” Craig said. “It’s a different calculus when the defendant is much younger.”

Prosecution undecided

Wolfson said he has not decided whether he will ask a jury to sentence Goddard to death.

There’s always the chance jurors would not agree the death penalty was warranted. But while the defense’s plea offer may be a simpler, quicker way to resolve the case, Wolfson cautions against its apparent finality.

Jeremy Strohmeyer, who sexually assaulted and murdered a 7-year-old girl in a Primm casino restroom, avoided the death penalty in 1998 by accepting a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Nevertheless, Strohmeyer — who has long argued he was pressured into taking the plea deal by his then-lawyers — was back in court this year seeking a a chance at parole.

A Las Vegas judge denied the request earlier this month. Strohmeyer’s private attorney said he plans to appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

As for the cost of Goddard’s case, Wolfson argues that the public defender’s office has spent the vast majority of the time and money needed to craft Goddard’s defense. He also questions whether time and cost should be a factor into determining justice.

“My job is to enforce the law,” Wolfson said. “So I think I have the responsibility to seek the death penalty in a limited number of cases, and I do.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Crime
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
Robbery suspects apprehended
Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a vehicle and foot chase that ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood. The incident began when a person was robbed at gunpoint around 4:45 a.m. near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn. Officers arriving at the scene tried to stop two vehicles. One vehicle escaped but police chased the second into a neighborhood on Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street. Police surrounded the neighborhood and the suspects were apprehended. It looked like one police vehicle was involved in a collision with the suspects' car. One woman suffered an unknown injury and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 01:04
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Two robbers who recently targeted three Las Vegas businesses remained at large Tuesday and police are asking the public to help identify them. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser gives update of officer-involved shooting
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser provides an update about an officer-involved shooting at Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue in the northeast Las Vegas on Thursday. A robbery suspect was shot and killed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LVMPD Looking For Robbery Suspect
The LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section is attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is responsible for committing robberies to businesses in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley during the month of May 2018. The suspect enters the business, threatens the employee with a firearm and demands money from the register. The employee complies and the suspect flees the business.
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead at 2500 block of Ellis St., on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Courts
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Courts Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like