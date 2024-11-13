Woman accused in Las Vegas crash that killed 2 children held without bail

Nikki Serrat faces charges including possessing, receiving or transfering a stolen vehicle, duty to stop at the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

Man gets life in prison for killing wife, burning body in Henderson

Man sentenced in DUI crash that killed woman, young sons in Henderson

Markings are seen on the pavement at the scene of a fatal car accident at the intersection of Flamingo and Pecos Roads Tuesday, November 12, 2024 in Las Vegas. Two children were killed in the four-vehicle collision caused by a red light-running stolen car November 8th. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flowers are placed at the scene of a fatal car accident at the intersection of Flamingo and Pecos Roads Tuesday, November 12, 2024 in Las Vegas. Two children were killed in the four-vehicle collision caused by a red light-running stolen car November 8th. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nikki Serrat, a DUI driver arrested in hit and run that killed two children last Friday, appears in court during her initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nikki Serrat, a DUI driver arrested in hit and run that killed two children last Friday, is led into a courtroom during her initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman arrested in connection with a crash that killed two children Friday was ordered held without bail after a Wednesday hearing.

Nikki Serrat, 32, faces charges including possessing, receiving or transfering a stolen vehicle, duty to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without a valid license and reckless driving.

Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe told Serrat that she found probable cause for her arrest and would order her held without bail because she was on probation in another case at the time of her arrest.

That was what prosecutor Christopher Laurent had requested.

He told the judge that Serrat has a criminal history including two drug or alcohol arrests in the past 10 years, seven felony or gross misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2009 and five misdemeanor convictions.

Police have said Serrat was the driver of a stolen 2014 Lexus GS350 that sped through a red light and plowed into a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander near East Flamingo Road and Pecos-McLeod Interconnect at 5:13 p.m.

Serrat fled on foot, according to Metro, leaving two injured people.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, two passengers in the Mitsubishi, Taliyah Lewis, 6, and Dante Lewis, 11, died from blunt force injuries.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.