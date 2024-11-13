Woman accused in Las Vegas crash that killed 2 children held without bail
Nikki Serrat faces charges including possessing, receiving or transfering a stolen vehicle, duty to stop at the scene of an accident and reckless driving.
A woman arrested in connection with a crash that killed two children Friday was ordered held without bail after a Wednesday hearing.
Nikki Serrat, 32, faces charges including possessing, receiving or transfering a stolen vehicle, duty to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without a valid license and reckless driving.
Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe told Serrat that she found probable cause for her arrest and would order her held without bail because she was on probation in another case at the time of her arrest.
That was what prosecutor Christopher Laurent had requested.
He told the judge that Serrat has a criminal history including two drug or alcohol arrests in the past 10 years, seven felony or gross misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2009 and five misdemeanor convictions.
Police have said Serrat was the driver of a stolen 2014 Lexus GS350 that sped through a red light and plowed into a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander near East Flamingo Road and Pecos-McLeod Interconnect at 5:13 p.m.
Serrat fled on foot, according to Metro, leaving two injured people.
According to the Clark County coroner’s office, two passengers in the Mitsubishi, Taliyah Lewis, 6, and Dante Lewis, 11, died from blunt force injuries.
