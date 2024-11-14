Woman accused of fatal DUI in crash has died, attorney says

Michelle Cardenas faced fatal DUI and reckless driving charges in connection with a crash that killed 51-year-old Ivy Manantan.

A woman who was accused in a fatal crash and faced a DUI charge has died, which means her case is dismissed.

Michelle Cardenas, 29, faced fatal DUI and reckless driving charges in connection with a Nov. 6 crash that killed 51-year-old Ivy Manantan.

The fatal crash was one of four that day in the Las Vegas Valley and one of nine traffic deaths over just five days.

Cardenas’ lawyer, Don Green, told Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure at a Thursday hearing that his client died the day before. He said he did not know the cause.

The court had received an email from the Clark County Detention Center informing it of Cardenas’ death, Bonaventure said. He dismissed the case.

At a hearing on Wednesday morning, Green said his client was in police custody at UMC with serious injuries. Police had said she was taken to the trauma unit in critical condition after the crash.

Bonaventure previously set Cardenas’ bail at $50,000, with conditions of high-level electronic monitoring, no driving and no consumption of alcohol or other controlled substances.

Cardenas had a minor child, according to her attorney.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.