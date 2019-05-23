Woman accused of pushing man off bus appears in court

Cadesha Bishop, 25, accused of shoving a 74-year-old man to his death off a bus in Las Vegas, appeared briefly before a judge Thursday on a murder charge.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, right, accused of shoving a 74-year-old man off a bus, leaves the courtroom with her attorney Baylie Hellman after her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bishop was arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, who was pronounced dead on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Residents of Desert Plaza Senior Apartments hold a yard sale to raise money for Serge Fournier's partner on Friday, May 17, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas. Fournier, 74, died in April from injuries he suffered when he was shoved off a bus in March. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cadesha Bishop, 25, right, accused of shoving a 74-year-old man off a bus, leaves the courtroom with her attorney Baylie Hellman after her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bishop was arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, who was pronounced dead on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cadesha Bishop, 25, right, accused of shoving a 74-year-old man off a bus, leaves the courtroom with her attorney Baylie Hellman, left, after her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bishop was arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, who was pronounced dead on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cadesha Bishop, 25, center, accused of shoving a 74-year-old man off a bus, listens to a court officer as her attorney Baylie Hellman, left, looks on after her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bishop was arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, who was pronounced dead on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cadesha Bishop, 25, right, accused of shoving a 74-year-old man off a bus, appears in court with her attorney Baylie Hellman during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bishop was arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, who was pronounced dead on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cadesha Bishop, 25, accused of shoving a 74-year-old man off a bus, appears in court during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bishop was arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, who was pronounced dead on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cadesha Bishop, 25, accused of shoving a 74-year-old man off a bus, appears in court during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bishop was arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, who was pronounced dead on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cadesha Bishop, 25, accused of shoving a 74-year-old man off a bus, leaves the courtroom after her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bishop was arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, who was pronounced dead on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman accused of shoving a 74-year-old man off a bus in Las Vegas appeared briefly before a Las Vegas judge Thursday on a murder charge, but further proceedings were continued until July.

Cadesha Bishop, the 25-year-old woman arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, will have a preliminary hearing on July 17. She will remain on house arrest after being released on $100,000 bond.

Fournier died on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier, when he was pushed off a parked bus near Fremont and 13th streets.

Police said Bishop, who had been yelling profanities on the bus, allegedly shoved Fournier on the afternoon of March 21 after he told her “to be nicer to the passengers,” according to her arrest report.

Fournier landed on his head about 8 feet from the bus, and Bishop walked away without offering help, police said. She was on the bus with her son at the time.

Fournier declined medical attention at the time, although he arrived at University Medical Center later that night for treatment, police have said.

Bishop and her attorney, Baylie Hellman, declined to comment Thursday outside of the courtroom.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.