Woman sent to prison in nail salon manager’s death

A woman who drove over and killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager was sentenced Friday to 10 to 25 years in prison.

In this July 16, 2019 photo, Krystal Whipple appears in court at the Regional Justice Center. Whipple was sentenced Friday to 10 to 25 years in prison in connection to the death of nail salon manager Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Krystal Whipple, 23, pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder. She initially faced burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges in connection with the December 2018 death of Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen.

The defendant declined to speak at her sentencing hearing.

Nguyen, a manager at Crystal Nails & Spa, 4983 W. Flamingo Road, was struck by a stolen rental car and dragged about 50 feet outside the salon. Prosecutors said Whipple fled to Boulder City then Los Angeles with fake identification before driving to Arizona, and planned to travel as far as North Carolina before her arrest in January 2019.

The victim, a mother of three, was killed after Whipple tried to pay for a $35 manicure with a credit card that was declined multiple times. Whipple went outside, saying she was retrieving money, and attempted to leave.

At Friday’s sentencing, Nguyen’s youngest daughter, Christy Le, said her mother often worked 12 to 14 hours a day, seven days a week in order to provide for her family.

“She was the epitome of selflessness and always assumed responsibility as the head of the household,” Le said. “My achievements are her achievements, and I want her to know that her efforts were not wasted.”

The manager and her boyfriend followed Whipple outside to stop her, authorities said, but the woman got behind the wheel of a stolen black Camaro and struck Nguyen, dragging the 51-year-old across the parking lot.

In handing down Whipple’s sentence, District Judge Tierra Jones called Nguyen’s death “nothing short of a tragedy.”

“This is just absolutely horrifying that someone lost their life just trying to work and provide services to someone,” the judge said.

