Crash leaves 2 vehicles overturned in Las Vegas front yard

Las Vegas police are trying to determine how two vehicles ended up overturned in the front yard of a home in the central Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

Police Lt. David Gordon said a GMC Yukon “struck two parked vehicles,” then the side of a house in the 6100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard and Russell Avenue. The driver of the GMC then fled the area on foot and could not be located.

Two vehicles were observed overturned in the front yard. A steel fence in front of the home was also observed torn out of the ground.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m., and there were no injuries.

The homeowner declined comment to the Review-Journal but a neighbor then blurted out “that was a new fence!”

An investigation is continuing.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.