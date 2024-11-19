Detectives investigate fatal stabbing in northeast valley
The incident near East Lake Mead and North Hollywood boulevards was reported about 11:45 a.m., according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Metro homicide detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
The victim was pronounced deceased at University Medical Center.
There was no information about any suspect in the email.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
