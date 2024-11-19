57°F
Detectives investigate fatal stabbing in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2024 - 3:16 pm
 

Metro homicide detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The incident near East Lake Mead and North Hollywood boulevards was reported about 11:45 a.m., according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was pronounced deceased at University Medical Center.

There was no information about any suspect in the email.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: No shots fired in incident at Henderson mall
By / RJ

Police responded to the Galleria at Sunset mall after a report of a possible shooter on Saturday. While officers arrested a man on weapons charges after a fight, no shots were fired, police said.

