Dog found shot in face on US 95 near Las Vegas

The dog, now known as Dudley, was found bleeding from his mouth Sunday on U.S. Highway 95, northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A dog named Dudley is seen at the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. Dudley was found shot in the face on a Nevada highway over the weekend. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Dudley was found shot in the face on U.S. Highway 95, northwest of Las Vegas, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Dudley was found shot in the face on U.S. Highway 95, northwest of Las Vegas, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A dog named Dudley is seen at the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. Dudley was found shot in the face on a Nevada highway over the weekend. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A dog named Dudley is seen at the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. Dudley was found shot in the face on a Nevada highway over the weekend. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A dog named Dudley is seen at the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. Dudley was found shot in the face on a Nevada highway over the weekend. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A X-ray image of a dog named Dudley is seen at Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. Dudley was found shot in the face on a Nevada highway over the weekend. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Dr. Ken Sieranski, director of veterinary services, shows a X-ray image of a dog named Dudley at Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019. Dudley was found shot in the face on a Nevada highway over the weekend. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A dog known as Dudley was found shot in the face on a Nevada highway over the weekend.

How did he end up there?

That’s what the Nevada Highway Patrol needs help from the public to figure out.

“Animal cruelty is a felony in Nevada, and these perpetrators need to be brought to justice,” Trooper Jason Buratczuk said in a news release Tuesday.

The dog was found bleeding from his mouth around noon Sunday on U.S. Highway 95 near Paiute Drive, northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Highway Patrol. Dudley was taken to The Animal Foundation, at 655 N. Mojave Road, where vets determined he had likely been shot in the face.

Buratczuk told reporters Tuesday afternoon that two people found the dog on the side of the road near the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort. They gave Dudley a blanket and a bowl of water, which was already stained red with blood when a trooper arrived.

“It’s unthinkable that someone would do something like this to an animal,” Buratczuk said.

Troopers have no leads on how the dog was shot or how long he was on the side of the road, he said.

“We don’t know who the owner of this dog is,” Buratczuk said. “If (Dudley) was shot, this is a crime.”

Dudley, whom the Highway Patrol described on Tuesday as “the sweetest dog,” will be up for adoption once he recovers from his injuries. Dudley “loved all the attention and rubs he was getting,” the Highway Patrol said in Tuesday’s release.

“The dog was completely calm, docile, a sweetheart in (the trooper’s) words,” Buratczuk said, adding that it appeared obvious that Dudley was someone’s pet.

Anyone with information about Dudley’s owners may call the Highway Patrol at 702-486-4100 or The Animal Foundation at 702-384-3333. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.