Crime

Dozens arrested at EDC music festival

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2023 - 12:05 pm
 
Kinetic Field is framed with art installations during the electronic dance music festival Elect ...
Kinetic Field is framed with art installations during the electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fireworks go off during the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Ma ...
Fireworks go off during the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested dozens of people during the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Luis Vidal said 19 people were arrested on felony charges, 15 were arrested on misdemeanor charges and 16 were cited.

The exact charges were not immediately available.

Authorities estimated 150,000 people would attend each night of the electronic dance music festival, and Metro and Nevada State Police officers were assigned to patrol the grounds.

About 1,300 Metro officers were assigned to oversee the event, including 400 per night watching the grounds, 20 patrolling the camping area and another 22 monitoring the shuttles.

EDC has brought thousands of fans to Las Vegas each year since relocating to the valley in 2011.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

