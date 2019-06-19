Driver arrested after crashing into 2 cars in northeast Las Vegas

A Metropolitan Police Department officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, but the driver sped away, police said.

(RTC Cameras)

A major intersection in northeast Las Vegas was shut down for several hours Wednesday after a driver fled from police and crashed into two other vehicles.

On Wednesday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, but the driver refused to stop and sped away, driving recklessly toward Las Vegas Boulevard North and Craig Road, according to spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

The officer did not chase the driver but was nearby when the man crashed into two vehicles.

As the officer approached the scene of the crash to check on injuries, the man exited his vehicle and began running, Meltzer said. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter and taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center “on a variety of charges,” Meltzer said, although it wasn’t immediately clear what charges he is facing.

Meltzer said police at the scene suspect he was driving impaired and possibly ran to “evade other charges.”

The intersection was closed until about noon.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.