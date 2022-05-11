Driver drank, smoked pot prior to fatal I-15 crash, report says

Marik Macklin (Metropolitan Police Department)

The driver arrested in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 on Saturday that left two people dead told police he drank tequila and smoked marijuana prior to the collision.

Marik Macklin, 27, faces three counts of DUI causing death or substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of having an open alcohol container in a vehicle, court records show.

At around 5:50 p.m., Macklin was driving a Toyota Camry north on I-15 near Charleston Boulevard in the HOV lane near the U.S. Highway 95 flyover ramp when he hit an impact attenuator, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Passengers Marisol Meza, 24, and Darren Moore, 27, were ejected from the Toyota and died at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The Highway Patrol said they were not wearing seat belts.

Two bottles of alcohol were in the backseat of the Toyota. Macklin smelled strongly of alcohol and failed a number of field sobriety tests, according to an arrest report from the Highway Patrol.

He told troopers that he had “two cups of liquor” and “two or three hits” from a wax pen. The report did not mention any injuries suffered by Macklin. He was taken to UMC to have his blood drawn.

The front passenger in the Toyota was taken to UMC with a broken spine, according to the report.

After striking the attenuator, also known as a crash cushion, the Toyota spun and struck two other vehicles — one of which struck a wall. Another vehicle struck the attenuator, according to the report.

The Highway Patrol said from the four other vehicles, one driver was taken to UMC with minor injuries.

As of late Tuesday, Macklin remained in custody with $200,000 bail, jail records show. He is due in court Thursday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.