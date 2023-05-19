Driver who crashed into home topped 90 mph, police say

Albert Murkison, 51, faces charges related to crashing an SUV into a home in the 7200 block of Chesterton Drive in April.

Albert Murkison (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man who crashed an SUV into a northwest Las Vegas home last month was driving more than 90 mph in a residential neighborhood prior to the crash, police said.

Albert Murkison, 51, faces charges of possessing a controlled substance, disregard for the safety of people and property, failing to register with law enforcement as a convicted person and reckless driving.

On April 5, Murkison was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe near North Tenaya Way when he drove onto a curb and into a home in the 7200 block of Chesterton Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Murkison and his passenger in the SUV were taken to University Medical Center. Murkison suffered head injuries that needed stitches and broke his neck.

Police said Murkison’s California driver’s license was expired and his Tahoe was not insured. A witness told police they believed Murkison was driving between 90 and 100 mph prior to the crash and did not show signs of braking.

The speed limit in the residential area is 25 mph, according to the report, and police noted the damage was consistent with the speed the witness estimated the Tahoe was driving.

Murkison was not arrested until May 11 when police spoke with him at his apartment complex. Police found drugs wrapped in aluminum foil in Murkison’s sock.

Murkison posted bail and is due in court on June 15, court records show.

