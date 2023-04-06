48°F
Local Las Vegas

SUV crashes into northwest Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 10:39 pm
 
Two people were hospitalized after a SUV crashed into a home in northwest Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. in the 7200 block of Chesterton Drive, near North Tenaya Way. A black SUV that was speeding in a residential neighborhood crashed into a home, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said the driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a local hospital. Both suffered critical injuries but were stable as of 10 p.m., according to Lee.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

